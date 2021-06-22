Outbursts prompt Loudoun County school officials to pause meeting; 1 person arrested

Contentious outbursts at a Loudoun County schools meeting over transgender student policy have prompted officials to put it on hold.

One person was arrested during the mayhem that ensued after officials voted to halt the public comment period. According to police, the man was behaving in an aggressive manner toward another person attending the meeting. When police tried to hold him back, he became disorderly, officers say.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

A second person was issued a summons for trespassing after a number of people were told to leave, and he refused.

An ambulance responded to the meeting - but the injury was not related to the unruly behavior.

Those inside could be heard chanting "Shame on you" after the vote.

Nearly 250 people were signed up to speak at the most recent school board meeting on Tuesday night.

Despite the large turnout, the district wasn’t scheduled to vote on the matter.

Loudoun County schools policies have been a lightning rod in the community for months now.

Elementary school physical education teacher Tanner Cross was suspended after forceful comments he made regarding transgender policy during a meeting. He has since been reinstated.

In addition, several meetings have been marked by explosive exchanges over the curriculum – which critics say employs "critical race theory."

The superintendent has stressed that the district is emphasizing equity in its approach to teaching, not critical race theory.

The transgender policy will be voted on in August.

