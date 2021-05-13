Live audience to return for school plays in northern Virginia

The show will go on for music and theatre students in northern Virginia after a successful petition from teachers, parents and performers means they are finally allowed to have a live audience -- just in time for the last show of the year!

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says since the beginning of April, student athletes in Virginia have been able to have fans at their games. But music and theater performances were classified as social gatherings with capacity limits so small, it was impossible to have an audience, Alnwick says.

The performing arts community spoke up – and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam listened. Health and safety measures – such as mask wearing and following proper distancing guidelines on stage – will continue to be followed.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

In April, Northam eased attendance restrictions on school performance events. "I’ve heard a lot of feedback from parents and students that these events should be treated the same as athletic events, and I agree," Northam said at a press conference in April, raising the number of people allowed to attend indoor performances to 100.

Prior to that, school performances in the Commonwealth had been capped at a maximum of 50 people for indoor venues – even though indoor sporting events had fewer restrictions.

Advertisement

Find more information on the Mountain View High School Theatre's latest production.