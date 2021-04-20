Virginia schools' musicals, concerts will have expanded crowds

Talk about a showstopper!

Virginia high school musicals and concerts will now be able to play to a much bigger crowd after Governor Ralph Northam eased attendance restrictions on school performance events.

For some time, it appeared as though that may not be the case. School performances in the Commonwealth had been capped at a maximum of 50 people for indoor venues – even though indoor sporting events had fewer restrictions.

It spurred a petition and calls for change, and Monday, the governor did just that.

"I’ve heard a lot of feedback from parents and students that these events should be treated the same as athletic events, and I agree," Northam said, raising the number of people allowed to attend indoor performances to 100.

It’s the news West Springfield High School students Leah Carr, Kylie King, and Lydia Desjardins had been hoping to hear. Their spring Musical Cabaret will now be performed both virtually and also in front of a crowd that will include some students and family members as well.

"Being able to do that again, be in that situation, is very exciting because that’s like what I live for," Carr said.

For more information about the Musical Cabaret and also a silent interpretation of Hamlet, you can visit the Spartan Theatre website here.