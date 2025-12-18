The Washington, D.C., region began with a chilly start Thursday as rain and gusty winds are expected to move into the area later this evening.

Temperatures will climb into the mid‑50s as showers arrive sometime around 4:30 p.m., likely slowing the evening commute. Rain will become steadier overnight and may turn briefly heavy. By early Friday, another round of rain and gusty winds will sweep through before the system moves out.

Once the storm clears, Friday turns colder and blustery. Highs will reach the mid‑50s, but falling temperatures and strong winds will make it feel much chillier. Gusts could top 50 mph on Friday.

The weekend brings quieter conditions, with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and slightly warmer conditions on Sunday. Another cool-down arrives Monday, followed by a chance of showers Tuesday. Christmas Eve looks seasonably mild, with highs in the mid‑50s.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ DC weather: Rain, gusty winds move in Thursday evening