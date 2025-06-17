'Zoey's Law' would limit police chases following tragic death of toddler

The Brief A new bill called Zoey’s Law aims to limit when Prince George’s County police can initiate vehicle pursuits. The bill was introduced after 3-year-old Zoey was killed during a police chase in District Heights last March. It proposes creating a pursuit review board and requiring annual reports on police chases, with hopes of expanding to municipal departments.



On Tuesday, Prince George’s County Councilwoman Krystal Oriadha is introducing a bill that would restrict a police officer’s ability to initiate a car chase.

Zoey’s Law — named after the 3-year-old girl who was killed last March in a deadly District Heights police pursuit — would create an internal pursuit review board and require the Prince George’s County police chief to deliver an annual report on all police-involved vehicle chases.

Zoey’s family stood alongside Oriadha today in support of the bill.

"This tragedy was preventable," said Gina Pryor, Zoey’s grandmother. "Had the officers made a different decision — one rooted in sound judgment and concern for public safety — Zoey would still be here today. I miss her every single day."

The backstory:

The deadly crash happened in March, when a District Heights police officer and a Capitol Heights police officer chased 39-year-old Timothy Naylor, who was fleeing a traffic stop in an Infiniti.

According to police, Naylor collided with four vehicles on the 1200 block of Addison Road South — one of them carrying 3-year-old Zoey and her mother, Tanishia. Zoey was killed in the crash. Her mother survived.

Maryland’s Independent Investigations Division is reviewing the incident as a police-involved death.

What they're saying:

Councilmember Krystal Oriadha says she’s introducing Zoey’s Law in hopes of preventing future tragedies.

"Sadly, when this happened, a lot of you in this room know there were multiple cases within a month’s timespan where we saw a tragic incident where a police chase led to the death of an individual who had no involvement with what was going on," Oriadha said.

Right now, the legislation would only apply to the Prince George’s County Police Department — so it would not directly address the pursuit that killed Zoey, which involved municipal officers.

But Oriadha says her goal is to get buy-in from municipalities through memorandums of understanding — or by passing similar laws at the city level.