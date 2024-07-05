Officer-involved shooting near Rosslyn Metro Station, suspect suffers serious injuries

Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Rosslyn Metro Station.

Arlington County police are investigating a Metro Transit Police officer-involved shooting following a series of carjackings in the Rosslyn area.

There appears to be road closures and potential traffic delays in the area of 19th Street between Kent and Lynn. The area remains a very active scene.

According to police, the carjacking suspect has been transported to an area hospital with serious injuries from the gunshot wound. Police say there are no outstanding suspects related to the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for more information and updates.