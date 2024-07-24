How to watch President Biden's primetime Oval Office address

President Joe Biden is set to deliver a primetime address from the Oval Office at 8 p.m. Wednesday to discuss "what lies ahead" and how he’ll "finish the job for the American people."

Biden declined to preview his message after he returned to Washington, telling reporters to "watch and listen."

"Why don’t you wait and hear what I say?" he said.

Holding a blue paper mask, he told reporters that "I am feeling well" but did not answer other questions, such as whether Vice President Kamala Harris can defeat Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

This all comes just a day after Biden returned to D.C. after self-isolating at his Delaware home after contracting COVID.

This all comes just a day after Biden returned to D.C. after self-isolating at his Delaware home after contracting COVID.

