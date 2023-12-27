16-year-old breaks into home, attempts to sexually assault an elderly woman in Fairfax County: police

Police continue to investigate a 9-1-1 hang-up phone call that led to the arrest of a 16-year-old who broke into a home with the intent to sexually assault an elderly victim in Chantilly.

At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 23, officers responded to a home in the 14600 block of Northwest Place. An officer from the Sully Police District found the distraught homeowner being followed by a male suspect inside the victim’s home, who was claiming to be her grandson. The victim disputed the claim and the officer attempted to detain the suspect. He tried to flee but was quickly taken into custody by the officer.

According to police, the victim heard a knock on her door and was confronted by the juvenile suspect, who then forced his way into the home. The victim attempted to call 9-1-1 but was assaulted by the suspect, preventing her from relaying information. The suspect forced the victim to a bedroom and his further assault was stopped when officers arrived.

The juvenile was charged with burglary with the intent to rape, abduction with the intent to defile, preventing a 9-1-1 call, and assault and battery.