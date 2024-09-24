Maryland mother arrested after shooting 13 year old daughter, child in critical condition: police
MARYLAND - A teenage girl is in critical condition after her mother shot her in their home, according to police.
Seat Pleasant shooting
According to police, 32-year-old Talecka Brown of Seat Pleasant, Maryland has been charged with first-degree attempted murder after shooting her 13-year-old daughter on September 23.
Officers arrived on the scene around 4:50 p.m. and found the teenage girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was immediately transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gun Crimes Unit responded to assist and assumed investigative responsibility. According to police, Brown used a firearm within the home to shoot her daughter. Brown has been charged with first-degree attempted murder among other charges.
She is being held at the Department of Corrections awaiting to see a commissioner.
