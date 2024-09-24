Expand / Collapse search

Maryland mother arrested after shooting 13 year old daughter, child in critical condition: police

Updated  September 24, 2024 11:28am EDT
Teen girl hospitalized after shooting in Seat Pleasant

A teenage girl was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Seat Pleasant Monday afternoon, police say. FOX 5's Shomari Stone has the latest details.

MARYLAND - A teenage girl is in critical condition after her mother shot her in their home, according to police. 

Seat Pleasant shooting

According to police, 32-year-old Talecka Brown of Seat Pleasant, Maryland has been charged with first-degree attempted murder after shooting her 13-year-old daughter on September 23.

Officers arrived on the scene around 4:50 p.m. and found the teenage girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was immediately transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. 

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gun Crimes Unit responded to assist and assumed investigative responsibility. According to police, Brown used a firearm within the home to shoot her daughter. Brown has been charged with first-degree attempted murder among other charges.

She is being held at the Department of Corrections awaiting to see a commissioner.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information. 