Joshua Riibe says he 'hugged' Sudiksha Konanki's parents before they left Dominican Republic

The Brief Joshua Riibe, detained after Sudiksha Konanki's disappearance, said he "hugged" her parents before they returned to Virginia. Riibe claims he saved Konanki from a current, but she later vanished; her parents believe she drowned. A judge released Riibe, allowing him to cooperate without detention.



Joshua Riibe, a Minnesota student detained in connection with the disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki in Punta Cana, said he "hugged" her parents before they returned home to Virginia.

READ MORE: Sudiksha Konanki's parents say no evidence of foul play in daughter's disappearance

Judge orders Riibe’s release

What we know:

Riibe is believed to have been among the last to see Konanki, a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student and Indian citizen, who vanished before dawn on March 6. She had traveled to the Caribbean nation with five friends for spring break on March 3.

Her parents, Subbarayudu and Sreedevi Konanki, believe their daughter drowned and have requested that authorities declare her legally dead.

READ MORE: 'Our heart is broken' parents of missing student Sudiksha Konanki speak out

Riibe recalls final moments with Konanki

What they're saying:

On Tuesday, a judge ordered Riibe’s release, ruling that he could continue cooperating with authorities without being detained. According to the Associated Press, Riibe told police he and Konanki were drinking on the beach and kissing in the ocean when they were caught in a current. A former lifeguard, Riibe said he helped bring her ashore. Riibe recounted vomiting upon reaching the beach, at which point Konanki said she would retrieve her belongings. When he looked up, she had disappeared. He said he was later shocked to learn of her disappearance.

"I understand there is an investigation, and I've cooperated, but haven't been allowed to leave," Riibe told the court on Tuesday, according to FOX News. "When Sudiksha's parents left, they said goodbye and even hugged me. She thanked me for saving her daughter the first time. All I've been doing is waiting in my hotel room to be interviewed but at this point. I just want to be home."

READ MORE: Joshua Riibe, key witness in case of missing college student Sudiksha Konanki, speaks in court