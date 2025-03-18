Sudiksha Konanki's parents say no evidence of foul play in daughter's disappearance

The Brief The parents of Sudiksha Konanki are asking authorities to move forward with a death declaration for their daughter. Konanki went missing at a resort in the Dominican Republic on March 6. In a letter, Konanki's parents say authorities believe Konanki drowned and don't suspect foul play in her disappearance.



The parents of an American college student who went missing at a Dominican Republic resort say authorities have found no evidence of foul play in their daughter's disappearance, accepting she likely drowned, in a letter to Dominican officials.

Missing college student

What we know:

Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student from Virginia, went missing on spring break at the Riu Republica resort in the early morning hours of March 6.

Konanki is seen on surveillance video going with a group to the beach shortly after 4 a.m. Most of the group is seen on video leaving the beach before 6 a.m.

Joshua Riibe, a St. Cloud State University student, is believed to be the last person to see her alive. Video shows him leaving the beach around 10 a.m.

What they're saying:

While Riibe has never been accused of a crime, Dominican authorities have held him in his resort room as a key witness, as search efforts continued for Konanki.

In a transcript obtained by FOX News, Riibe told authorities that he was in the water with Konanki when a big wave hit, and he struggled to help her ashore. Riibe said he last saw Konanki in knee-deep water when he vomited and fell asleep in a beach chair.

Konanki's parents write letter to Dominican officials

What's new:

In a letter obtained by FOX News, the parents of Sudiksha Konanki are requesting that police move forward with legally declaring Konanki dead.

The parents write that officials have determined that Konanki likely drowned, saying her clothes were discovered on a beach near where she was last seen. They add that Riibe has cooperated with the investigation and authorities haven't found any evidence of foul play.

"Given these circumstances, and after much deliberation, we request that the police department proceed with the legal declaration of her death," the letter reads. "We understand that certain legal procedures must be followed and are prepared to comply with any necessary formalities or documentation."

The other side:

The letter follows a request on Monday from attorneys for Riibe, asking for the student to be released from police surveillance.

His parents have criticized how authorities have handled the case, saying Riibe has been repeatedly questioned without legal counsel or a translator. Riibe's passport was confiscated after Konanki's disappearance, despite no criminal accusations against him.

Attorneys for Riibe's family filed a writ of habeas corpus, asking for him to be allowed to leave. The request is set to be considered during a hearing on Tuesday afternoon.