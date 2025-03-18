Joshua Riibe, key witnesses in case of missing college student Sudiksha Konanki, speaks in court

article

On Tuesday, the key witness in the disappearance of college student Sudiksha Konanki testified in a courtroom in the Dominican Republic.

Joshua Riibe, believed to be the last person to see Konanki, appeared in a courtroom in Punta Cana to plead with authorities to return his passport and allow him to leave the country. Riibe's passport was seized 11 days ago as police began investigating, although there are no criminal accusations against him at this time.

Riibe's attorney also requested that he be released from police surveillance on Monday, then filed a writ of habeas corpus asking for him to be allowed to leave the country.

In court Tuesday, Riibe testified to the fact that "it's very rare" that he's been alone since his passport was taken and his lawyer added that police and patrol cars have been around him for days.

Riibe's parents have also criticized how authorities have handled the case, saying he has been repeatedly questioned without legal counsel or a translator.

The Disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki

What we know:

Konanki, 20, disappeared on March 6 after heading to the beach with Riibe and several others around 4:15 a.m., according to surveillance footage. The University of Pittsburgh student is a citizen of India, and is a U.S. permanent resident from Chantilly, Virginia.

Konanki was last seen on surveillance video going with a group to the beach shortly after 4 a.m. Most of the group is seen on video leaving the beach before 6 a.m. but she is not seen returning with the others.

Riibe, a St. Cloud State University student, is believed to be the last person to see her alive. Video shows him leaving the beach around 10 a.m.

According to Riibe, the pair walked down to the beach, set their belongings in the sand and then went into the water. He says while they were out on the water, they were swept away by a strong wave but, with his lifeguard training, he managed to bring Konanki back to land. He said he then last saw her walking away in knee-deep water toward her belongings.

Riibe claims he passed out after they made it back to shore and he didn't wake up until mid-morning, at which time he returned to his room, assuming Konanki did the same. Konanki’s friends reported her missing at 4 p.m. that day.

Riibe, Father Testify in Court

Fiery Hearing:

According to FOX News reporter Mara Paronich, Tuesday's court hearing was fiery. Paronich reports that the prosecutor was "heated" and repeatedly raised his voice throughout questioning.

Riibe's defense team is asking to get his passport back and requesting the right for him to go around without security. The prosecutor, however, argued that Riibe freedom has not been limited, noting that he is only cataloged as a witness and walked into the courthouse without being escorted by police.

Riibe's attorney argued Tuesday that the prosecutor is playing with the court and the public opinion, alleging that police have claimed their presence around Riibe is for his own protection.

Prosecutors say that Riibe is a victim of the media, and say they fear someone who knows Konanki might be staying at the Riu and might want to hurt. They say that's why they see the need of security by his room at the hotel.

The defense attorney argued, however, that as police did not escort Riibe to court, there was no protection today. She added that the Riu resort, where Riibe is being allowed to stay for free, is the safest location in Punta Cana for him at this time as a heavy police presence remains there to conduct the search operations.

Paronich reported that at one point, the defense attorneys and prosecutors were screaming at each other and the judge had to step in. All parties took a recess and came back for more testimony.

Father Speaks Out:

Joshua Riibe's father took the stand Tuesday to testify on behalf of his son and further the request to allow him to get his passport back and leave the DR.

He was questioned by his son's defense attorney. The prosecution objected to several of the defense's questions directed toward Albert Riibe and blunted some of his answers.

Albert Riibe said his son has no real freedom at the Riu, according to Paronich's court notes. He told the court that he would be staying in the DR until his son is allowed to return to the United States.

What Riibe Says:

Joshue Riibe then took the stand. He told the court that since his passport was taken, he has rarely been alone and feels he is constantly being followed by police.

According to Paronich's reporting, Riibe said police have been closely monitoring his moves and watching him around the resort.

"On Sunday, we woke up and we went to get breakfast. When we walked back to our room to check if they needed us. The police showed up saying that they were pissed we didn’t tell them. Even when I go eat, police come and sit at the table with me," Riibe said.

"I’ve also tried to leave the resort to the embassy as we had a meeting. My father notified everyone and when we went to leave everyone went crazy. So we had to wait in the lobby for the tourist police to arrive to get escorted. That same day, I had another meeting and when we grabbed lunch the police was there. The issue is that we only have a method of communication, so every time they need us we have to be in the room. I can’t go anywhere. I really want to be home. Hug my family and friends," he continued.

Riibe said he understands that "there is an investigation" and said, "I've cooperated" but says he wants to be allowed to leave. He also added that when Konanki's parents — father, Subbarayudu and mother, SreeDevi — left, they "said goodbye and even hugged me."

"She [SreeDevi] thanked me for saving her daughter the first time" Riibe testified. "All I've been doing is waiting in my hotel room to be interviewed but at this point, I just want to be home."

Parents Say No Evidence of Foul Play

What they're saying:

Konanki's parents say authorities have found no evidence of foul play in their daughter's disappearance, accepting she likely drowned, in a letter to Dominican officials.

In the letter, obtained by FOX News, Konanki's parents are requesting that police move forward with legally declaring Konanki dead. Her parents wrote that officials have determined that Konanki likely drowned, saying her clothes were discovered on a beach near where she was last seen. They add that Riibe has cooperated with the investigation and authorities haven't found any evidence of foul play.

"Given these circumstances, and after much deliberation, we request that the police department proceed with the legal declaration of her death," the letter reads. "We understand that certain legal procedures must be followed and are prepared to comply with any necessary formalities or documentation."

Speaking outside of their Loudoun County home Tuesday, Subbarayudu and SreeDevi emphasized that authorities say Riibe is not a suspect and they say they are not disputing the account of events that he provided.

"In light of this, we respectfully request some space, time, and privacy to focus on healing us and helping our children recover as we try to move forward," they said in a statement.