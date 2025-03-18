'Our heart is broken' parents of missing student Sudiksha Konanki speak out

The Brief Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student from Virginia, went missing in the Dominican Republic on March 6. According to FOX News, her parents requested a legal declaration of death nearly two weeks after her disappearance in Punta Cana, citing an eyewitness account. Joshua Riibe, the last person to see her, is cooperating with police but remains detained under contested conditions.



The parents of missing student Sudiksha Konanki spoke out for the first time: "Please keep our daughter in your prayers."

In front of their Loudoun County home, her father, Subbarayudu, and mother, SreeDevi, thanked news outlets for helping to get the word out and asked that we continue to spread the word. According to Subbarayudu, authorities showed him and his wife how high the ocean waves were at the time of the incident.

He also explained that both sides of the authorities clarified that the person of interest, Joshua Riibe, is not a suspect.

"In light of this, we respectfully request some space, time, and privacy to focus on healing us and helping our children recover as we try to move forward."

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"As per the authorities, right, they’re saying that the waves were, as per their investigations, we believe 100% in the authorities investigation, and the conditions and waves of the ocean."

He went onto say "My daughter’s very bright, very good student. And she used to be very good on all the grades. And she wanted to pursue medicine. That’s why she enrolled into pre-med."

Parents seek declaration of death for missing student Sudiksha Konanki

Related article

According to the report, Subbarayudu and SreeDevi Konanki are not disputing the account provided by 22-year-old Minnesota student Joshua Riibe, who is believed to be the last person to see their daughter alive.

In a letter sent to Dominican police on Monday, the parents acknowledged Riibe’s story, although her father had previously urged authorities to investigate all possible leads.

Konanki, 20, disappeared on March 6 after heading to the beach with several others around 4:15 a.m., according to surveillance footage. She is a citizen of India, and is a U.S. permanent resident from Chantilly, Virginia.

READ MORE: Sudiksha Konanki missing: What we know so far