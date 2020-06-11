Jose Andres promises to feed voters in long lines on election day

Jose Andres’ rise to DMV folk hero status continues apace.

On Wednesday, the celebrity chef announced that on election day, he will set up mobile support systems for voters waiting in long lines prompted by COVID-19 restrictions.

“I’m announcing that on election date I will set up a water, food and restrooms support system to help people standing long hours on a line, on the different States that may have a problem handling voters,” he said via Twitter.

The long lines may be a feature that voters will need to become accustomed to in the era of the novel coronavirus.

Voters in the District and Maryland were forced to wait in line for hours last week.

The problem garnered national attention more recently when drone footage surfaced showing long lines of cars in Georgia.

A number of states are encouraging voters to avoid these situations by casting their ballots via the mail – a measure President Donald Trump vehemently opposes.

Andres has gained notoriety in D.C. and beyond not just for his restaurants, but for the work of his World Central Kitchen.

In April, the World Central Kitchen set up a distribution center at Nationals Park to provide food for DMV residents hard hit by the novel coronavirus.

He also set up mobile kitchens feed quarantined passengers aboard the Grand Princess.

Andres also donated medical masks to local hospitals when PPE was hard to come by for front-line workers in the fight against COVID-19.