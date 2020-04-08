Jose Andres, Washington Nationals team up to serve food to families in need

There won’t be any baseball at Nationals Park this week, but there’s still plenty going on at the home of the defending World Series Champions.

A new partnership between chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen and the Washington Nationals officially kicked off yesterday.

The ball park is now being used as a kitchen to help serve free meals to families in need amid the coronavirus crisis.

World Central Kitchen cooked up and distributed 1,000 meals in one day.

Andres says his goal is to make 50,000 meals a day at Nationals Park.

The celebrated chef says the kitchen will be there as long as it’s needed.

