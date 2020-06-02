Lines wrap around polling places in DC despite pandemic, protests

Amid the citywide curfew following protests over the death of George Floyd, we're learning about long lines at polling stations for the primary election in the District. That curfew is also causing confusion for voters.

A D.C. Board of Elections official told FOX 5 that voting might not finish at Malcolm X Elementary School in Southeast until 3 a.m. as lines wrap around the building into Tuesday night.

2020 Election: Everything you need to know about voting in the DC, Maryland primaries

FOX 5's Evan Lambert reports social distancing is likely slowing things down, but he's also heard reports from voters about widespread long lines at polling locations all over D.C.

At Hardy Middle School in Northwest, voters report a police officer announced people in line had to go home because of the mayor's curfew which started at 7 p.m.

However, voting is exempt, and no one reportedly left the line.

The Board of Elections tells FOX 5 results won't be available until after every ballot is cast. This will likely take longer because of mail-in ballots, which were cast in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather