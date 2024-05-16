IRS owes millions to DC, Maryland & Virginia taxpayers - but deadline to claim is Friday

Taxpayers in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia could be owed millions of dollars by the Internal Revenue Service – but the deadline to claim your money is running out.

The IRS says roughly 940,000 people across the U.S. who didn’t file their 2020 tax year returns may be eligible for their part of over $1 billion in unclaimed refunds.

But if you are owed any of that money, you must file by the May 17 deadline to get it.

The federal government’s revenue service has issued several reminders warning taxpayers of the deadline.

In D.C., an estimated 2,900 individuals could be owed money back. The average potential refund amount came in at $968. That’s a total of $3,503,800.

In Maryland, approximately 22,200 people could be owed an average of $991 back. That’s a whopping $26,365,400 in unclaimed funds.

The IRS says 25,900 individuals in Virginia are owed an average of $914 each in unclaimed refunds for a sum of $28,944,600.

In all, the DMV could leave $58,813,800 in potential refunds on the table if not claimed by the deadline.

If you still need to file, here are some resources to get your documents in order and some ways to get free help.

You can also check out the full state-by-state list of potential cash refunds.

The clock is ticking – so get moving!