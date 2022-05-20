Johnny Depp Trial: Supporters, fans camp out for chance to see celebrity drama unfold in courtroom

Another dramatic week in the courtroom has grabbed the attention of people across the nation and world as all eyes stay focused on the $50 million defamation trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard in Fairfax County.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard was outside the courthouse this week and was able to get a firsthand look at some of those who waited for hours to get a front row seat to the drama.

Most camped out overnight for the chance to be in the presence of celebrity. Barnard says the crowds consisted of mostly women -- most professing an adoration for Depp.

Wrist bands from sheriff's deputies are given out right at 7 a.m. each morning. The first 100 are guaranteed a spot in the courtroom. Some reports say some spent up to $30,000 on travel expenses just to get a front-row seat inside the courthouse to get a glimpse of the trial.

On the other side of the courthouse -- the arrivals have also garnered attention. Depp has made a habit of acknowledging the small gathering of fans outside the gate. On one occasion he called them all his "relatives." On another, he joked about making them all breakfast. Waffles? Really?

Some have taken their fandom to a different level – getting tattoos to match Depp's own markings.

Then there's young court watcher James Robertson who lives in Florida. He's making a name for himself just by being here. Barnard says James picked up 16,000 online followers in one day for his appearances on Twitter and TikTok.

The trial will resume Monday with a verdict expected by the end of next week.