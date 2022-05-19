Expand / Collapse search

Johnny Depp arrives to court; jokes he made waffles for supporters gathered outside

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Johnny Depp arrived to court Thursday and joked as he entered that he made breakfast for all of his supporters gathered outside.

Johnny Depp arrives to court; jokes he made waffles for supporters gathered outside

Johnny Depp arrived to court Thursday and joked as he entered that he made breakfast for all of his supporters gathered outside.

"I just made breakfast for all of them this morning. Waffles," he said as he entered the court.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

This is the fifth week of his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Heard was cross-examined earlier this week. The trial is expected to conclude next week.

Amber Heard arrives to court Thursday, May 19

Amber Heard and her legal team arrive to court Thursday, May 19 as Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation trial continues in Fairfax County.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE