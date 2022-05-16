Johnny Depp Trial: Depp greeted by crowds of supporters he calls 'relatives' as he arrives to court

Johnny Depp was greeted by cheers from supporters he called "relatives" as he arrived to the Fairfax County courthouse Monday as his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard resumed following a week hiatus.

"Those are relatives…all relatives," he said to the camera as he made his way into the building. A crowd that appeared to number in the hundreds gathered outside of the courthouse – some arriving as early as Sunday morning – for a chance to gain admittance to the trial.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard has been covering the case and said most of those who have gathered outside appear to be Depp supporters.

After a weeklong recess the trial resumed Monday with Amber Heard back on the stand describing incidents of alleged abuse at the hands of Depp.

