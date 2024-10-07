JD Vance to headline Oct 7 memorial rally in DC

Vice Presidential Nominee Senator JD Vance is hosting a rally and march on the National Mall on Monday in remembrance of the October 7 attack on Israel.

The event, organized by The Philos Project, is scheduled for October 7 from noon to 3:00pm.

"The inclusion of the senator alongside our bipartisan coalition of political and faith leaders demonstrates the significance of the struggle that Israel and the West face from its enemies," said Luke Moon, Executive Director of The Philos Project.

The Philos Project says they are expecting thousands to gather to "stand in solidarity with the more than 100 men, women, and children who remain hostages in Gaza one year after their capture."

The event will feature speakers, including Vance, and will conclude with a march according to organizers.

Biden and Harris are both marking the day with scheduled events, including a candle-lighting ceremony and a memorial tree planting at the Naval Observatory.