Biden marks anniversary of Oct 7 attack with candle-lighting ceremony

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden participated in a candle lighting to mark the one-year anniversary since the October 7 attack.

"Today marks one year of mourning for the more than 1,200 innocent people of all ages, including 46 Americans, massacred in southern Israel by the terrorist group Hamas. One year since Hamas committed horrific acts of sexual violence. One year since more than 250 innocents were taken hostage, including 12 Americans. One year for the survivors carrying wounds, seen and unseen, who will never be the same. And one year of a devastating war," said Biden in a statement Monday. "On this solemn anniversary, let us bear witness to the unspeakable brutality of the October 7th attacks but also to the beauty of the lives that were stolen that day."

Biden was joined by a rabbi for a yahrzeit candle lighting Monday morning.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will plant a memorial tree at the Vice President's Residence in honor of the victims of the October 7 attack.