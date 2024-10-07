Harris to mark Oct 7 attacks with memorial tree planting

The Brief Monday marks one year since the October 7 attack in Israel. Harris is expected to plant a memorial tree Monday afternoon in remembrance.



Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will plant a memorial tree at the Vice President's residence at the Naval Observatory in honor of the victims of the October 7 attack.

"I am devastated by the loss and pain of the Israeli people as a result of the heinous October 7 attack. Doug and I pray for the families of the victims and hope they find solace in remembering the lives their loved ones lived," said Harris in a statement Monday.

Harris is expected to make remarks at the tree planting at 4:00pm.

Emhoff is also scheduled to attend an event with the American Jewish Committee Monday. He's expected to recite a prayer at the event.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will participate in a candle-lighting ceremony on Monday around 11:45am in remembrance of the attack.