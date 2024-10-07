Expand / Collapse search

Harris to mark Oct 7 attacks with memorial tree planting

By
Published  October 7, 2024 11:08am EDT
Israel Hamas war
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will plant a memorial tree at the Vice President's residence at the Naval Observatory in honor of the victims of the October 7 attack. 

War Correspondent talks October 7 anniversary and his new book

Fox News War Correspondent Trey Yingst joins Fox 5 to talk October 7th Anniversary, its aftermath, his coverage on the war in the Middle East and his new book, Black Saturday.

"I am devastated by the loss and pain of the Israeli people as a result of the heinous October 7 attack. Doug and I pray for the families of the victims and hope they find solace in remembering the lives their loved ones lived," said Harris in a statement Monday.

Harris is expected to make remarks at the tree planting at 4:00pm. 

Emhoff is also scheduled to attend an event with the American Jewish Committee Monday. He's expected to recite a prayer at the event. 

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will participate in a candle-lighting ceremony on Monday around 11:45am in remembrance of the attack. 