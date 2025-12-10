Jayden Daniels ruled out vs. Giants after reinjuring elbow

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants after reinjuring his left elbow.

What we know:

Head coach Dan Quinn announced Wednesday that backup Marcus Mariota will start in Daniels’ place.

Daniels aggravated the elbow in the third quarter of last week’s 31‑0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, a game in which Washington failed to score. Mariota finished the game, marking the team’s eighth straight defeat.

READ MORE: Fans question decision to have Jayden Daniels play after injury

Daniels’ injury is to the same dislocated elbow that sidelined him for more than a month earlier this season. After playing all 20 games last year, including the playoffs, he has appeared in only seven of 13 this season, leaving early in each of his last three starts.

Quinn said Daniels could have returned against Minnesota but chose to keep him out. "I thought we took a step forward last week," Quinn said following the loss to the Vikings, "and tonight I thought we took three steps back."

Tight end Zach Ertz was also injured in the game and has been placed on the reserve/injured list.

READ MORE: Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels reinjures elbow, exits game against Vikings