Montgomery County officials move to strengthen immigrant protections

The Brief Montgomery County leaders introduced the Trust Act to protect immigrants. Bill aims to ensure immigrants can access county services without fear. Staff cannot check immigration status unless required by law.



Montgomery County leaders are taking legal steps to protect immigrants amid the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration crackdown.

What we know:

Council President Natali Fani-González is introducing legislation known as the "Trust Act," backed by the entire council, the county executive and police chief.

The bill aims to ensure immigrants, regardless of status, can access county services without fear.

It would ensure that no county staff, equipment or facilities are used for civil immigration actions without a valid judicial warrant or what officials call a "bona fide criminal law enforcement purpose."

The measure also prohibits county employees from requesting or investigating a person’s immigration status unless required by law, preventing residents from being denied services because of their status.

Fani-González, herself an immigrant, said she once faced the threat of deportation and understands the fear many families live with today. County leaders argue those fears affect public safety.

The "Trust Act" is expected to be introduced Tuesday, with a public hearing scheduled for Jan. 13.