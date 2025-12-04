What we know about Brian Cole: DOJ releases photo of alleged DC pipe bomb suspect

article

The Brief Brian Cole, a resident of Woodbridge, Va., has been charged with planting two pipe bombs in DC back in 2021. Cole is accused of putting the devices, which investigators say were viable, near the Democratic and Republican National Convention centers. He allegedly planted the bombs on Jan. 5, 2021 — just a day ahead of the riot at the Capitol.



The Department of Justice has released a photo of Brian Cole, the man accused of planting pipe bombs in Washington, D.C. on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Cole was arrested and charged on Thursday morning as a result of a nearly five-year investigation.

What we know:

After the nearly five-year-long investigation, the FBI says agents finally identified and arrested the man accused of planting pipe bombs outside of the DNC and RNC.

Cole, a resident of Woodbridge, has been arrested and charged with violating 18 U.S.C. 844, which is use of an explosive device, in connection with the pipe bombs that were placed at the RNC and DNC on January 6, 2021.

"I'm proud to stand before you today and say we solved it," FBI Director Kash Patel said during a press conference on Thursday.

Investigators say between 7:54 p.m. and 8:16 p.m., Cole planted the two viable bombs on Jan. 5, 2021, just hours before the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Dig deeper:

According to an FBI affidavit, surveillance video shows the suspect planting both devices and cell-site data from Cole’s phone places him in the same locations at the same times.

No one was hurt before the devices were rendered safe, but the FBI has said both could have been deadly.

Investigators say Cole spent 2019 and 2020 buying components that match those used in the bombs — including galvanized metal pipe, end caps, kitchen timers, wiring, steel wool, and 9-volt battery connectors — from stores across northern Virginia. The FBI also alleges that Cole resumed buying similar parts in the days after the devices were discovered.

A license-plate reader captured Cole’s car less than a mile from where the bomber first appeared on foot, and FBI photogrammetry estimated the bomber’s height as consistent with Cole’s. Both devices were confirmed to be viable improvised explosive devices.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Big picture view:

In the years since, investigators have asked for the public’s help in identifying a figure seen on surveillance video.

Investigators had struggled to answer basic questions including the person’s gender, motive and whether the act was tied to the Capitol riot a day later, when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building to try to block certification of his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Looking for a breakthrough, the FBI last January released new details, including an estimate that the suspect was about 5-foot-7 and previously unseen video showing the person planting one of the pipe bombs.

For years, the FBI struggled to identify a suspect despite hundreds of tips, tens of thousands of video files reviewed and numerous interviews.

Some Republican lawmakers pushed conspiracy theories about the pipe bombs. House Republicans also criticized security lapses, questioning how law enforcement failed to find the devices for 17 hours.

What they're saying:

Cole’s family made it very clear that they are not interested in speaking with the media.

FOX 5 was able to contact his grandmother, who says she has no comment.

Neighbors, however, did talk to FOX 5. They described Cole as quiet guy who was not very social and usually was seen on his own with his dog.

"He’s walking his dog, up to 7-Eleven, he’s walking around the neighborhood, he’s always got headphones on, he’s always quiet," a neighbor said. "Non-confrontational, non-social really."

Court documents unsealed late Thursday revealed that Cole lived with his mom and worked in a bail bondsman’s office. The doors were locked at an address listed for the office located across from the Fairfax County courthouse.

What we don't know:

Cole’s motive for planting the dangerous devices still remains unclear, and exactly how investigators tracked him down also isn’t known.

Federal officials said on Thursday that there was no new tip or evidence that came in that cracked the case – just a renewed effort under the new administration.

Cole is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Cole is expected to appear in court on Friday.