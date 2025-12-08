Suspected drunk driver strikes officer at Old Town Manassas tree lighting, police say

The Brief Suspected drunk driver hit cruisers and an officer at Manassas tree lighting, police say. Police identified the driver as 24‑year‑old Jackson Burnley Harlow. He faces DUI and other charges, held without bond.



Authorities arrested a suspected drunk driver who they say drove through street‑closure signs and struck several police cruisers and a uniformed officer during a tree‑lighting event in Old Town Manassas.

What we know:

The incident happened on Friday around 7:45 p.m. near West and Center streets.

Police said the driver, identified as 24‑year‑old Jackson Burnley Harlow, ignored officers directing traffic and drove down West Street, hitting closure signs, a parked Manassas City Police Department cruiser and an officer, who suffered a minor injury.

After briefly stopping, Harlow allegedly accelerated again toward Prince William Street, swerved onto the sidewalk and struck a street sign. He then turned onto Prince William Street, hitting more closure signs and two additional cruisers before stopping near Liberty Street.

Officers took Harlow into custody and said he was intoxicated. He faces charges including driving under the influence, attempted malicious wounding and hit‑and‑run.

Harlow is being held without bond.

Jackson Burnley Harlow (Manassas City Police Department) Expand