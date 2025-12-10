US Park Police says anti-Trump protestors must leave Union Station despite having permit

The Brief Demonstrators protesting against the Trump administration and other causes have been camped outside of Union Station. Now, one group says the National Park Service has ordered them to leave the area within 24 hours, even though they have a permit to be there. Protestors told FOX 5 on Tuesday that they aren’t backing down.



Organizers who have set up outside of Union Station to protest the Trump administration are reportedly being told by the U.S. Park Police that they have to vacate the area within 24 hours, despite securing a permit for their demonstration.

Those protestors told FOX 5 on Tuesday that they aren’t backing down.

Ongoing demonstrations:

If you've been to Union Station recently, you’ve likely noticed the tents pitched outside. They belong to different groups protesting different issues — mainly against the current administration.

One group now says the National Park Service has notified them that they need to be out by Wednesday morning, even though they have a permit.

Retired Marine Corps veteran Matthew Gordon said he and other fellow veterans set up shop outside of Columbus Plaza in late summer to protest against President Donald Trump's order to deploy the National Guard to the nation's capital.

"We didn't agree with it, and we felt it was our obligation to come out and speak out against it," Gordon told FOX 5.

So they started what they call " Remember Your Oath ," running shifts out of his tent with other veterans.

"Rain or shine, 7 a.m. is our shift change from night shift to day shift," Gordon said.

But the federal government is now ordering those shifts to come to an end.

"The National Park Service, who manages the plaza and the circle, they told us that we have until 12 p.m. Wednesday,, tomorrow, to vacate the premises to begin ‘beautification and construction’ on Columbus Circle," Gordon said.

His co-founder received a call on Monday — a voicemail basically stating that there was going to be construction beginning on Wednesday in Columbus Circle to beautify and upgrade.

What they're saying:

In an email exchange Tuesday evening with NPS, officials told the group of protesters that the plaza is closing to provide public safety, adding that it is, "no longer suitable to your permanent activity."

"I don't know how you close Columbus Circle to the public. It is a high foot traffic area right outside Union Station. It all seems, again, very abrupt. None of it is logical," advocate and content creator Russell Ellis said.

"This administration is trying its absolute hardest to make people afraid to stand up and speak, and as combat veterans, the majority of us, they picked the wrong crew," Gordon added.

It’s a crew that he says isn't going anywhere willingly.

"If they want us gone, then they can come in and drag us out," said Gordon.

What's next:

The National Park Service is offering these groups a different location to protest at Stanton Park, which is less than a mile away, but protestors say they are not going.

FOX 5 reached out to the National Park Service to get a little bit more information on the notice that they gave these groups.

According to the email that NPS sent to one of the demonstrators, they say they will be posting information on their website information to inform the public about the closure process, but as of now, it hasn't been updated.