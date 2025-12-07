Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels reinjures elbow, exits game against Vikings

The Brief Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels injured the elbow he previously dislocated on Sunday in a game against the Minnesota Vikings. The injury forced Daniels to leave the game for examination. Sunday's game was the first game back for Daniels since Week 9, when he initially injured his elbow in a game against the Seattle Seahawks.



Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels injured the elbow he previously dislocated on Sunday in a game against the Minnesota Vikings; this forced Daniels to leave the game for examination.

What we know:

Daniels was injured during an interception return when Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers blocked him, causing him to fall on his left elbow, according to The Associated Press.

Shortly thereafter, tight end Zach Ertz exited the game due to a knee injury.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, left, sits on the bench before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The backstory:

Sunday's game was the first game back for Daniels since Week 9, when he initially injured his elbow in a game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Marcus Mariota, who filled in for Daniels the past three games, stepped in for the QB on Sunday after his exit.

The team has struggled this season with their star player missing six games total – he was the second overall pick in the 2024 draft and won the 2024 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, as noted by the AP.

What we don't know:

The extent of Daniels' current injury and how long he might be sidelined remains unclear.

According to the team, Daniels is questionable to return.