DC Police Chief Pamela Smith speaks with FOX 5 about decision to resign

Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said her decision to step down at year’s end was not influenced by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s decision not to seek reelection or by the federal crime surge in the District. She called the move deeply personal, shaped by time spent with family over the holidays.

What they're saying:

"What really resonated with me was going home for Thanksgiving to visit my family in Pine Bluff, Arkansas," she told FOX 5’s Steven Chenevey in an interview Monday shortly after the announcement was made. She said the loss of her mother and years of nonstop work led her to miss important family milestones. "Being able to come home for Thanksgiving two years after my mom passed really resonated with me and has allowed me to make a decision that I think is necessary, not just only for me, but also for my family."

Humbled by opportunity

Smith said that she was "humbled" to have had the opportunity to serve as the chief of police in the nation’s capital. She thanked Bowser for placing her trust in her and allowing her to lead the department.

Federal crime surge

Smith said that her resignation was not influenced by federal involvement. She said she has always maintained positive relationships with federal partners, including during the summer’s federal surge.

"I'm pretty sure the entire world recognized that we met some challenges in August of this year with the federal surge and the executive order with regards to the crime emergency," she said. "But what I will say is that our mayor, Muriel Bowser, did a fantastic job with leading us through those efforts. So no, I have always had a positive relationship with our federal partners.

Working with ICE

Smith clarified that MPD no longer works with ICE, though federal agencies continue to support crime suppression efforts.

"I think we all know that during the when the presidential executive crime emergency was announced, we had to work with ICE," she said. "Since that time, we have not. We do not work with ICE. We do work with our federal partners."

Crime number questions

Addressing accusations from Justice Department that claimed D.C. police officials have falsified data to make crime rates appear lower than they are, Smith firmly denied any manipulation of crime statistics. She also pledged to hold members accountable if issues ever arose.

Reflecting on success

Smith praised officers who have endured challenges ranging from January 6 to high‑profile violent crimes and national security events.

"I think what I look back on is how resilient the members of the Metropolitan Police Department have been throughout the two and a half years that I've been here, but even prior to that," she said.

Future of DC policing

Smith acknowledged ongoing staffing challenges but highlighted an increase in applications since new recruitment efforts began.

She expressed confidence in current commanders and assistant chiefs to continue progress. "They're very passionate about this work, and my expectation is that they will continue to move in that same capacity."

Is department in better place?

"I think it's in a better place. Yes, I think we're in a better place," she said reflecting back to when she first began. "There's still some things that we need to do. There's always challenges, right? I'm not patting myself on the back with respect to that. I think that we have the right members in the right place to continue to move the agency in a positive direction."

Mayor Bowser’s exit

Smith said Bowser’s decision not to seek re‑election did not factor into her own resignation. "It did not," she told Chenevey. "I've had two and a half years, but I've also been in this city since 2011, and I've watched how Mayor Bowser has navigated and led this city."

"It was certainly a consideration but certainly was not my deciding factor."

Smith said Bowser will decide who fills the role, and she will support that choice.

Future plans

"I will stay in the area," she told Chenevey. "I have no desire to live in Pine Bluff at this moment. I will remain here in the DMV."

"One thing I'd like to be able to do is to go back home to my house, sit on the deck and drink lemonade. It's gonna be a little too cold to do that right now, but I have a nice outside heater that I can kind of set up and just really to relax, relax my mind," she said.

She called the position "challenging" and said she hopes the next person to fill the role engages with members of the D.C. community and includes them in efforts when it comes to driving down crime and public safety.

"Washington, D.C., thank you so, so very much for embracing me. A little girl from Pine Bluff, Arkansas, who came in with a vision. I had a mayor who trusted me to work very hard and very diligently. I'd like to thank the DC council also for your support," she said.

Smith was nominated by Bowser in July 2023 and confirmed by the D.C. Council that November. She became the department’s first Black woman to serve as chief.

She joined the MPD in May 2022 as its first chief equity officer, following a 24‑year law enforcement career that included serving as chief of the U.S. Park Police in Washington.

She also led the department this summer when President Donald Trump issued an emergency order that federalized the city’s police force and deployed hundreds of National Guard troops in what his administration called a crime‑fighting mission.

Smith’s final day as head of the department will be December 31, 2025.