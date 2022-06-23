January 6 hearings: What to know, where to watch Thursday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks at the U.S. Capitol will hold their fifth hearing Thursday.

Thursday's hearings are expected to focus on former Justice Department officials who faced pressure from former President Donald Trump over the 2020 presidential election results.

Witnesses will include Jeffrey Rosen, who was acting attorney general during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, and former department officials Richard Donoghue, and Steven Engel.

WHERE TO WATCH

You can watch all hearings LIVE and get complete recaps online at FOX5DC.com. For more information, watch FOX 5's Lindsay Watts and her examination of the insurrection in her podcast, Siege On Democracy.

Thursday's hearing is expected to begin at 3 p.m. EST

WHAT WE'VE LEARNED SO FAR

The series of hearings has featured new video, audio and other evidence collected during the panel's yearlong investigation into the deadly violence that erupted when then-president Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.

State officials testified at Tuesday's hearing about the pressure they faced from Trump after the election and the former president's attempts to invalidate Biden's win.

The committee's third hearing featured testimony from former aides to Vice President Mike Pence who described the then-president's efforts to persuade him to object as Congress counted the electoral votes on Jan. 6.

The panel played video of the rioters outside the Capitol calling for Pence's death.

The committee has also used the hearings to tell the stories of the people who have been hurt, either in the violence of Jan. 6 or through harassment from those who believe the election was stolen.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ FILE - Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather outside the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

WHAT'S AHEAD

The committee plans to continue into July with at least two more public hearings expected to focus on the far-right domestic extremists who attacked the Capitol and what Trump was doing inside the White House as the violence unfolded.

For the past year, the committee has been investigating the violence at the Capitol and its causes, and has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and produced some 140,000 documents.

Nine people died in the attack and its aftermath.

The Associated Press contributed to this report