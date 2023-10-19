Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith reunite in Baltimore during book tour

Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith reunited in Baltimore Wednesday during a stop on Jada's book tour.

Smith surprised his wife and appeared on stage at the Enoch Pratt Free Library. The event was held to promote Pinkett Smith's new memoir "Worthy" that was released earlier this week. In it she discusses details about their lives and relationship, as well as her upbringing in Baltimore.

Earlier this month she revealed the two have lived "completely separate lives" since 2016 in an interview with NBC's Hoda Kotb. The Hollywood couple married in 1997 and have addressed separations and marital troubles in the past.

The news came as a surprise to many, considering Pinkett Smith's candor in her "Red Table Talk" series, in which she and Smith addressed her extramarital relationship in an episode in 2020, and the slap at the 2022 Academy Awards. At the ceremony, Smith infamously walked up on stage and struck presenter Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's hair.

"We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful,'" Smith said at the event according to the Baltimore Sun. "It was brutal and beautiful at the same time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report