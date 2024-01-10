“It’s going to make people safer:" DC Councilmember Pinto introduces crime legislation

Ward 2 D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto introduced public safety legislation on Wednesday that she says will fill several gaps and make you safer.

Members of the D.C. Council introduced multiple pieces of legislation last fall that got hearings and public input, with violent crime top of mind with a 39% increase last year.

The 93-page bill introduced by Pinto on Wednesday, titled Secure D.C., took those pieces of legislation from last year and rolled it into one omnibus bill.

The bill addresses what Pinto calls continued gaps in public safety. There’s an accountability component for adults and juveniles: New felony firearm offenses, making permanent an assumption of pre-trial detention for those charged with violent crimes, establishing a new crime for organized retail theft, expanding the definition of carjacking to include if someone is near their vehicle and not necessarily in it, creating the possibility for harsher penalties for crimes involving guns. It includes more holistic components too: establishing career training programs at the D.C. Jail to improve outcomes when people are released, grant programs to improve safety in commercial corridors, giving police the ability to declare drug-free zones in crime hotspots.

Pinto says there are around 100 components in this bill meant to improve all things public safety.

"It’s going to make people safer and more secure. It’s going to make residents and businesses and visitors feel safer and actually be safer in our communities, whether that’s ensuring we can prevent crime before it happens with our access to cameras, ensuring perpetrators are held accountable when they do violate the law and that we’re coordinating within our government to better respond to ensure these retaliatory shootings are not as prevalent," said Pinto.

Paul Spires is a Ward 6 community activist. He disagrees with some components of this bill, but overall he says something has to change.

"Some people are not going to like some stuff, some people are not going to get what they want, but this is fair, and we’re in a democracy, we should be able to pull everybody’s words in and bring it to one thing," said Spire.

Pinto says this bill was written with hundreds of public speakers and public input from stakeholders in mind, but is encouraging the council to pass it when it’s formally introduced in the coming weeks.

