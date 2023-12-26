DC crime lab partially reaccredited after past failures

After months of scrutiny, D.C.’s crime lab is now regaining partial reaccreditation after losing its ability to process evidence.

The District hasn’t been able to use its crime lab since 2021. That’s because there were a series of disturbing errors and mistakes, but now the Department of Forensic Sciences is working to turn things around.

The certification of accreditation serves as official proof that the D.C. crime lab’s forensic biology and chemistry units are back up and running.

That means evidence like DNA, fingerprints, and drug testing can be processed.

"That’s really exciting because it means we will be able to better address some of the crime going on here in the District of Columbia, said Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne Nadeau.

Featured article

To prevent history from repeating itself, Councilwoman Nadeau wants the government to focus on ensuring protocols are being followed at the D.C. crime lab, and that its leadership listens to the experts.

"There’s a body called the Science Advisory Board," she explained. "I met two members of the board last week who are very concerned about the over politicization about politics leading rather than science in some aspects of the work."

Mayor Muriel Bowser released a statement Tuesday saying, "We remain focused on reducing crime and that means ensuring all parts of our public safety and justice ecosystem are working at full capacity. Reaccreditation is a critical step in supporting case closure and affording us another tool to advance justice for victims."

For the U.S. Attorney’s Office, this means bringing charges against suspected offenders.

Related article

A statement sent to FOX 5 from the U.S. Attorney's Office reads in part: "Accreditation is an important mile marker in the journey towards having testifying experts again."

Nadeau believes rebuilding the D.C. crime lab is just one piece of the puzzle to help address the surge in violence, and that’s why she’s also introducing her own ideas, such as increasing rewards for tips about homicides from $25,000 to $50,000; helping police with recruitment; and ensuring D.C.'s 911 call center is operating properly.

"Right now, you can’t be assured when you call 911 that you are gonna get the help you need," Nadeau said.

The crime lab's ballistic unit that handles firearm evidence still isn’t reaccredited. No word yet on when that will happen.