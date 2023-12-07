DC’s new crime center will monitor, respond to criminal activities in real-time, Bowser says

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city will launch a new dedicated space that will act as the nerve center for law enforcement in and around the District by monitoring and responding to criminal activities in real-time.

The city’s Real-Time Crime Center is expected to open its doors in February 2024. Bowser and Police Chief Pamela Smith said Thursday at a press conference that the new tool will aid the District in its battle against the continuing crime crisis.

The RTCC will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Bowser said. The plan is for local, regional, and federal law enforcement agencies to work together to collect and analyze data and to make quick decisions regarding crimes.

Data from different sources like CCTV cameras and 911 calls will be examined.

The city hopes the RTCC will improve the overall efficiency of crime prevention and to allow more information to be shared across jurisdictional boundaries.

Amtrak Police, Arlington County Police, U.S. Capitol Police, Fairfax County Police, Metro Transit Police, Montgomery Police, U.S. Capitol Police, Prince George’s County Police, and the U.S. Secret Service Uniform Division will work with D.C. police to monitor and analyze data.

The DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA) and the DC Housing Authority Police Department (DCHAPD) will also support the RTCC, along with investigators from the ATF, FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

