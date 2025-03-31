Investigation continues after close call at Reagan National Airport

The Brief FAA investigates a near-miss at Reagan National Airport. Passengers express mixed reactions, with overall confidence in airline safety. Separate incident highlights safety measures, as a kite tangled with a United Airlines jet on landing.



Federal aviation officials are investigating a near-miss incident involving a commercial jet and military aircraft near Reagan National Airport on Friday afternoon.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) defines a near-miss as planes coming within 500 feet of each other. Preliminary reports indicate that a Delta flight bound for Minneapolis had just taken off from Reagan National when pilots received a collision alert warning. At the same time, four Air Force T-38 jets were en route to a flyover at Arlington National Cemetery.

FAA investigates close call at Reagan Airport

What we know:

Both aircraft were given corrective instructions, according to the FAA. Air traffic control dispatches suggest that the Air Force jets passed approximately 500 feet below the Delta plane.

The incident comes just two months after a tragic mid-air collision that claimed the lives of 67 people, heightening concerns about aviation safety.

Alnwick spoke with passengers at the airport ho expressed mixed emotions about the close call but overall confidence in airline safety.

Passenger and military jet come within 500 feet

What they're saying:

"I think it’s pretty safe," said Tom Campbell, a passenger flying to North Carolina. "It’s worse out on the streets in cars, so I’m fine."

Heather Sharma, a passenger bound for Nevada, added, "I’m pretty sure that the airlines hire pilots, and crew, and air traffic controllers that understand what they’re doing or know what they’re doing, so I just put faith in the airline."

Separately, a kite tangled with a United Airlines jet on approach for landing at Reagan National on Saturday afternoon. United confirmed the aircraft landed safely, with no damage reported.

While kites are prohibited at Gravelly Point Park, police confiscated the kite briefly before returning it to its owner. No charges were filed.

The FAA has implemented changes at Reagan National Airport, including restricting helicopter flights and requiring ground stops when Marine One, the President’s helicopter, is nearby.