Close call at Reagan National Airport between military and passenger jet remains under investigation

A near-miss between a military aircraft and a Delta passenger jet at Reagan National Airport on Friday is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The incident comes nearly two months after a crash over the Potomac River claimed 67 lives.

According to FOX 5’s David Kaplan, at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, a Delta flight bound for Minneapolis was cleared for takeoff. Simultaneously, four U.S. Air Force T-38 aircraft were en route to a flyover at Arlington National Cemetery, according to Air Force officials. Shortly after the Delta flight became airborne, an automated alert instructed the pilot to take corrective action to avoid a potential collision.

Preliminary reports suggest the planes came within 500 feet of each other, though an official figure has not yet been confirmed by the FAA. Both the passenger jet and military aircraft were directed by air traffic controllers to avoid a collision, according to FAA statements. The Delta pilot later confirmed with controllers that the military planes had passed approximately 500 feet below.

Passengers at the airport expressed mixed reactions. Robert Coulston, a retired Navy pilot, commended the safety systems for functioning as intended.

"It’s a good thing, but then they’ll review it and see what happens, when it happens, that type of thing, and who’s at fault, and they’ll fix it," Coulston said.

Nicole Jackson, a traveler, admitted to feeling nervous during her flight but expressed continued trust in air travel.

"You would hope that’s not the norm. It’s just, I think, amplified some more because things have happened, but I still trust flying," she noted.

Aviation safety tightened

Aviation expert Richard Levy praised the Delta pilot’s actions and assured the public of aviation safety. "Keep flying, aviation is safe. Yes, there was some mistakes made to be learned from, but you’re still much safer in an aircraft than you are driving to work or to the airport. But yes, we need to do a little bit of tweaking here, and it will be done. No doubt in my mind." Levy said.

The Delta flight continued safely to its destination in Minneapolis.

Since the January 29 crash, immediate safety measures have been implemented. Helicopter traffic is now restricted near the airport, and a new FAA rule mandates a ground stop whenever Marine One is in flight near Washington, D.C.