Icy road conditions with wind chills following Friday snowfall in DC, Maryland & Virginia

After a day of steady snowfall, the cold is not going anywhere, and the weather team is tracking gusty cold winds and dangerous wind chills in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart reports mostly sunny skies with highs only in the 20's with gusty, cold North/Northwest winds of 15mph with gusts up to 30mph. Wind chills will be in the single digits and below zero.

Despite sunny skies in the D.C. area, the chances of melting are not likely because of the cold conditions.

Residents are advised to be mindful of slick spots and black ice especially on untreated surfaces.

The far Western zones - have blustery conditions and blowing and heavy snow with wind chills as low as -15 to -20. A winter storm warning has been issued for Garrett County in Maryland, Grant, and Pendleton counties in West Virginia.

A wind chill advisory is in place for the Blue Ridge, Allegany, Highland, Mineral, Pendleton, Garrett, and Grant counties.

Later tonight, partly cloudy skies are expected to clear. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low teens with wind chills as low as -1.

A gradual warm-up is expected into the week as temperatures start to rise, which will help with the melting of recent snowfall. By Friday, temperatures are expected to rise near 60 degrees.