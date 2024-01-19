Friday snowfall totals in DC, Maryland & Virginia

After a day of steady snowfall in the D.C. area, the numbers are coming in.

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia saw a decent amount of snowfall throughout the day, some areas totaling up to 4.5 inches.

Here are some of the snowfall totals across the D.C. area.

Night snow totals so far for D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

By Friday evening, the snow squall that moved through the area brought several inches to parts of the D.C. region. At 8 p.m., Damascus had recorded 5.8 inches, Gaithersburg 5.3 inches, Herndon 4.7, Arcola 5.1, Fredericksburg 1 inch.

Afternoon snow totals so far for D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

Latest snow totals from Friday's snowfall

The snow continued to fall well into Friday afternoon across the area. By 1 p.m., 3.3 inches of snow had been reported in the District, 4.5 inches at Dulles International Airport in Virginia., and 4.1 inches had been reported at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Dayton 5.5 inches, Gaithersburg 4 inches, and Centreville 3.7 inches.

Morning snowfall totals in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

Early snow totals in the Washington, D.C. area.

The snow accumulated quickly on surfaces as it moved quickly across the area. The flakes began to fall between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. By mid-morning, 2.3 inches of snow had been reported in the District, 3.1 inches at Dulles International Airport in Virginia., and two inches had been reported at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Vienna reported 2.8 inches, Gaithersburg 3.9 inches, and La Plata 1.1 inches.