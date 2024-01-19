Expand / Collapse search

Friday snowfall totals in DC, Maryland & Virginia

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:01PM
Winter Weather
FOX 5 DC

Snowfall reports from around the DC area

FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado delivers the latest forecast and has the snowfall totals for several areas in Maryland and Virginia.

WASHINGTON - After a day of steady snowfall in the D.C. area, the numbers are coming in. 

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia saw a decent amount of snowfall throughout the day, some areas totaling up to 4.5 inches. 

Here are some of the snowfall totals across the D.C. area.

Night snow totals so far for D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

By Friday evening, the snow squall that moved through the area brought several inches to parts of the D.C. region. At 8 p.m., Damascus had recorded 5.8 inches, Gaithersburg 5.3 inches, Herndon 4.7, Arcola 5.1, Fredericksburg 1 inch. 

Afternoon snow totals so far for D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia 

Latest snow totals from Friday's snowfall

Friday DC snow forecast: 24-hour snowfall totals

Friday DC snow forecast: 24-hour snowfall totals along with a FOX 5 Weather weekend forecast.

The snow continued to fall well into Friday afternoon across the area. By 1 p.m., 3.3 inches of snow had been reported in the District, 4.5 inches at Dulles International Airport in Virginia., and 4.1 inches had been reported at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Dayton 5.5 inches, Gaithersburg 4 inches, and Centreville 3.7 inches.

Morning snowfall totals in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia 

Early snow totals in the Washington, D.C. area.

Friday DC snow forecast: How much snow has fallen? How much more to expect?

The winter storm we’ve been tracking all week is bringing steady snow to the Washington, D.C. region Friday morning. Here’s how much has fallen and how much more we can expect.

The snow accumulated quickly on surfaces as it moved quickly across the area. The flakes began to fall between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. By mid-morning, 2.3 inches of snow had been reported in the District, 3.1 inches at Dulles International Airport in Virginia., and two inches had been reported at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Vienna reported 2.8 inches, Gaithersburg 3.9 inches, and La Plata 1.1 inches.