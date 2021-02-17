Iconic Blues Alley Jazz location in Georgetown up for sale

article

Another historic music venue in D.C. may be leaving its neighborhood.

Management at Blues Alley Jazz in Georgetown confirmed for FOX 5 on Wednesday that it is currently listed for sale by its landlord.

The club has hosted performances from legends including Charlie Byrd, Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis and Eve Cassidy.

The club has been at the Wisconsin Avenue location since 1965, its small setting creating an intimate environment between the performer and those in attendance.

Management deferred to the building’s owner for further comment.

FOX 5 reached out to the landlord multiple times, but they have yet to respond.



