DC’s Capitol Lounge closing its doors

One of the District’s most beloved locales is closing its doors.

The Capitol Lounge announced on Thursday that it is shutting down for good on Sept. 20.

The staff issued this statement on Twitter:

It is with the heaviest of hearts to report that our last day of service will be Sunday, 9/20. It’s been a great 26-year run, and we’re most proud of the way our management and staff have handled incredible adversity over the last 6 months. Thanks to all for the love & support.

The closure is certainly a notable one, but it’s a sight that’s becoming all-too-familiar as COVID-19 restrictions impose hurdles on eateries and bars alike.

A host of restaurants in the DMV are closing – and yet more will follow if projections from local restaurant associations are correct.

The Restaurant Association of Maryland expects 25 percent of all restaurants to close due to hardships imposed by the novel coronavirus.

