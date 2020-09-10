DC’s Capitol Lounge closing its doors
WASHINGTON - One of the District’s most beloved locales is closing its doors.
The Capitol Lounge announced on Thursday that it is shutting down for good on Sept. 20.
Permanently Closed: DMV restaurants and businesses that will not reopen
The staff issued this statement on Twitter:
It is with the heaviest of hearts to report that our last day of service will be Sunday, 9/20. It’s been a great 26-year run, and we’re most proud of the way our management and staff have handled incredible adversity over the last 6 months. Thanks to all for the love & support.
READ MORE: Restaurant associations project 25% of DC, Maryland restaurants will close for good
Advertisement
The closure is certainly a notable one, but it’s a sight that’s becoming all-too-familiar as COVID-19 restrictions impose hurdles on eateries and bars alike.
A host of restaurants in the DMV are closing – and yet more will follow if projections from local restaurant associations are correct.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The Restaurant Association of Maryland expects 25 percent of all restaurants to close due to hardships imposed by the novel coronavirus.