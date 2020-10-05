U Street Music Hall closes after 10 years

article

U Street Music Hall is closing its doors permanently after 10 years as a staple in D.C.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share with you today that U Street Music Hall is closing effective immediately,” the company announced on its website.

The hall closed in March shortly after celebrating its 10-year-anniversary as the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close nationwide.

“None of us could have imagined at the time that we would still be closed nearly seven months later with no return date in sight because of an unrelenting disease called COVID-19,” the statement read. “But we kept our hopes up even in the face of an impossible situation because we love what we do so much: presenting the best music in the world for the best fans in the world. It was our mission to return.”

In its statement, the company also thanked its many performers and fans for the support over the last decade.

“You allowed music to be our lives for 10 wonderful years. And we'll never forget it.”