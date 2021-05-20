'Hug Them Tightly': Father says wife, young son shot while playing outside DC home

The man whose wife and young son were shot in Northeast D.C. says he and his family were playing outside of their home when a gunman opened fire on them leaving the mother and the 5-year-old in critical condition.

"On Tuesday night while playing with our children in front of our house, a man stopped and threatened our family, then intentionally shot at us, hitting my wife, Katie, and our five-year-old son," said Patrick Reilly in a statement to FOX 5.

"Thanks to the quick work of first responders, they were taken to the hospital where medical teams continue to help them. They need our support now," he said.

The incident happened Tuesday around 7 p.m. in the 1500 block of 10th Street. Police have said an argument over a scooter parked outside of the Reilly home may have led to the shooting.

"We thank our family, friends, and community for keeping them in their thoughts and continue to ask for privacy during this difficult time. Tell your loved ones how you feel today and hug them tightly. Give blood if you can. Thank you," Reilly's statement said.

A neighbor tells FOX 5 that Katie remains in critical condition and their son is now in stable condition. It is unknown when they will be released.

Investigators describe the suspect as a male wearing dark clothing and a mask who fled northbound on 10th Street. According to a police report the suspect is wanted for an offense of assault with intent to kill.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.