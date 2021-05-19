Search for suspect continues after mother, child shot in Northwest DC

Authorities continue to search for the suspect they say shot a mother and her young son Tuesday night in Northwest, D.C.

The mother, identified by police as Katherine Reilly, and her young child, who neighbors describe to FOX 5 as a 4-year-old boy, were shot after police say an argument over a scooter parked outside of their home in the 1500 block of 10th Street escalated just before 7 p.m.

Officers say the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted them to four gunshots in the area. They responded to find both mother and son suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were hospitalized and remain in critical condition Wednesday morning.

Investigators describe the suspect as a male wearing dark clothing and a mask who fled northbound on 10th Street. According to a police report the suspect is wanted for an offense of assault with intent to kill.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.