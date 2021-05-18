Expand / Collapse search

Mother, child in critical condition after double shooting in DC, police chief says

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8 mins ago
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

Mother and child shot after dispute in DC

A mother and child were both shot after a dispute over a location for a rental scooter in DC Tuesday evening.

WASHINGTON - D.C. police say a child and his mother are in critical condition after a shooting in the 1500 block of 10th Street, Northwest Tuesday night.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to police, a dispute between a family and the suspect escalated.

Police believe they were arguing about a scooter that had been parked outside the family's home.

READ MORE: 3-year-old boy shot in Bowie, police say

The incident was reported around 6:53 p.m.

DC police provide update on double shooting on 10th Street

D.C. police say a child and his mother are in critical condition after a shooting in the 1500 block of 10th Street, Northwest Tuesday night.

An Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner told FOX 5 that the boy is 4-years-old.

READ MORE: Prince George’s County detectives canvass Capitol Heights neighborhood after 6-year-old shot

The ANC also told FOX 5 that the mother is "fighting for her life."

Police say the suspect was wearing a ski mask during the shooting.