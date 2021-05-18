Mother, child in critical condition after double shooting in DC, police chief says

D.C. police say a child and his mother are in critical condition after a shooting in the 1500 block of 10th Street, Northwest Tuesday night.

According to police, a dispute between a family and the suspect escalated.

Police believe they were arguing about a scooter that had been parked outside the family's home.

The incident was reported around 6:53 p.m.

An Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner told FOX 5 that the boy is 4-years-old.

The ANC also told FOX 5 that the mother is "fighting for her life."

Police say the suspect was wearing a ski mask during the shooting.