Howard University student carjacked at gunpoint outside residence hall

Authorities say a Howard University student was carjacked at gunpoint early Wednesday outside a residence hall.

Officers responded to the Howard Plaza Towers in the 2200 block of Sherman Avenue in northwest D.C. around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say the carjackers stole the student’s black Infiniti with Pennsylvania tags. Police say multiple suspects were involved and that a white sedan was used by some of the carjackers to flee the area. No injuries reported.

This carjacking comes on the heels of several others that have been reported over the last few days in the D.C. region.

On Tuesday evening, a person was carjacked in the 600 block of Bonifant Street in Silver Spring.

Officers are also investigating an attempted carjacking that happened early Tuesday morning at a parking garage at the MGM National Harbor.

Also Tuesday morning, an armed carjacking was reported around 2 a.m. in the 7400 Block of Baltimore Avenue in College Park near the University of Maryland.

On Monday evening, police say a person was carjacked at gunpoint in the 700 block of 7th Street. The person’s cat was inside of the vehicle when it was taken.

All of the incidents remain under investigation.