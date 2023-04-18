Armed carjacking reported in College Park

Authorities are investigating an armed carjacking that was reported in College Park.

The carjacking was reported around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 7400 Block of Baltimore Avenue near the University of Maryland.

Officers say the suspects were reported as two males wearing all black clothing, black facemasks, and were armed with handguns.

They were reported to have fled the area southbound on Baltimore Avenue in a silver sedan and a white Acura sedan.

The incident remains under investigation.