Attempted carjacking in MGM National Harbor parking garage under investigation

Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit is working to identify the suspect who attempted to steal a man’s car at gunpoint early Tuesday morning in Oxon Hill.

Around 3:00 am, officers responded to the parking garage at the MGM National Harbor for the report of an attempted armed carjacking.

Investigators told FOX 5 the suspect approached the victim in the garage and demanded his vehicle at gunpoint. The victim and suspect got into a fight and the criminal’s gun fired one round. Luckily, the victim was not hurt during the altercation and nothing was stolen.

The suspect then got back into the car he arrived in and drove away from the area.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JUNE 25: MGM National Harbor luxury resort and casino will reopen to the general public at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 29 following its closure earlier this year amidst the coronavirus crisis. (Photo by Jonathan Newton /The Washin Expand

National Harbor is a vibrant spot in the DMV where families and tourists tend to flock to visit the Capital Wheel as well as the casino. However, data reveals crime has been on the rise since 2019.

Statistics show violent crime is up 60%; 24 situations so far this year compared to 15 at the same time last year. Property crime has increased 124%; With 103 incidents so far in 2023 compared to only 46 at the same time in 2022. On top of that, a total of 10 cars have been stolen compared to just one at the same time last year.

FOX 5 did contact MGM for comment and more details about the incident. We are waiting to hear back.