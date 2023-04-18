Cat stolen during armed carjacking in Southeast DC

DC Police are searching for the suspects wanted for stealing a car at gunpoint with the victim's cat inside.

The suspects approached the victim in the 700 block of 7th St. SE on Monday around 6:01 p.m. One of the suspects took out a gun and demanded the keys to the victim's car.

The victim complied and one of the suspects fled the scene in the victim's car. The second suspect fled in another car.

The victim's pet cat was in the car in a red and cream-colored crate when it was stolen. The cat answers to "Milly" or "Mini" and is described as a 10-year-old domestic medium-haired cat, who is black-and-white in color.

The victim’s car is described as a 2020 red Toyota Highlander with Virginia tag UCZ6685. The suspects’ car is described as a 2016 silver Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tag 4EW6094.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 2020 red Toyota Highlander with Virginia tag UCZ6685

Anyone who can identify these vehicles, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.