How to maintain and care for your indoor plants during the holidays

D.C.'s newest Black women-owned plant shop, Grounded, continues to plant their roots in the community.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Grounded Plant Shop

The plant company launched during the pandemic as a plant subscription service, since they have grown tremendously.

Co-founders Danuelle Doswell, 30, and Mignon Hemsley, 29, recently announced that the company will be opening a brick-and-mortar space in the historic African-American neighborhood Anacostia next spring. The 3,200 square foot space is currently under construction at 1913 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE.

Through monthly hikes to a variety of interactive community events, Grounded is reaffirming their mission to reconnect the community to nature and "take a step back from technology."

Doswell and Hemsley pride themselves on creating opportunities to help people "disconnect and decompress" through reconnecting with nature and plants.

Grounded sprung into the studio on FOX 5's Good Day DC, with some helpful tips on maintaining your houseplants all year round, but especially during the winter when they may need a little more love.